Military Appreciation Days in Great Falls (November 2025)

The Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Veterans Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.
Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their families, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown and/or online beginning Tuesday, November 11th and running through Thursday, November 13th, 2025.
The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with Military ID):
- Rib & Chop House - “Free Ribs for Freedom” ~ Free ribs for veterans on Veterans Day (11/11) & donating a portion of sales to Warriors & Quiet Waters
- The Living Room - 15% off all retail
- Daydream Boutique - 20% off clothing + accessories from 11/10 – 11/12
- Bella Vita Wellness - 10% off individual services
- The Wild Hare - 10% off
- The Celtic Cowboy - 10% off food
- Goodwill - 10% off daily
- MAC/Habit - (11/12 through 11/16) 15% discount *excluding prescriptions & lululemon products
- Tracy’s Family Restaurant - 25% off entire bill on 11/11 + enjoy 15% off entire bill every Wednesday!
- Grae + Co - 15% off
- honey hippo. Play Cafe - $1 off open play for military families all year long!
- Barre3 - Military membership is $109/month (that’s $40 off regular membership price!)
- Whispering Petals - 10% off year-round
- Hometana - 15% off year-round with ID
- The Blue Rose - 10% off year-round
- THRIVEcycle - 10% discount on all class packs and memberships for military members + their families
- Clark & Lewie's - 10% off year-round
- Electric City Coffee - military discount with ID year-round
- Club Cigar - $2 draft & well drinks year round
- Fire Pizza - 10% off purchase every day
- Hoglunds - 10% off every day
- Dragonfly Dry Goods - Complimentary USA tea towel with purchase *while supplies last
- Teriyaki Madness - 10% off to all active and retired military, every day
- Brush Crazy - 10% off
- Crooked Tree - year-round discount
Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the poster in the window or on the Facebook event page.