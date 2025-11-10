Military Appreciation Days in Great Falls (November 2025)

The Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Veterans Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, guard members and their families, are encouraged to look for the flier posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown and/or online beginning Tuesday, November 11th and running through Thursday, November 13th, 2025.

The following establishments have confirmed these specials (with Military ID):



Rib & Chop House - “Free Ribs for Freedom” ~ Free ribs for veterans on Veterans Day (11/11) & donating a portion of sales to Warriors & Quiet Waters

The Living Room - 15% off all retail

Daydream Boutique - 20% off clothing + accessories from 11/10 – 11/12

Bella Vita Wellness - 10% off individual services

The Wild Hare - 10% off

The Celtic Cowboy - 10% off food

Goodwill - 10% off daily

MAC/Habit - (11/12 through 11/16) 15% discount *excluding prescriptions & lululemon products

Tracy’s Family Restaurant - 25% off entire bill on 11/11 + enjoy 15% off entire bill every Wednesday!

Grae + Co - 15% off

honey hippo. Play Cafe - $1 off open play for military families all year long!

Barre3 - Military membership is $109/month (that’s $40 off regular membership price!)

Whispering Petals - 10% off year-round

Hometana - 15% off year-round with ID

The Blue Rose - 10% off year-round

THRIVEcycle - 10% discount on all class packs and memberships for military members + their families

Clark & Lewie's - 10% off year-round

Electric City Coffee - military discount with ID year-round

Club Cigar - $2 draft & well drinks year round

Fire Pizza - 10% off purchase every day

Hoglunds - 10% off every day

Dragonfly Dry Goods - Complimentary USA tea towel with purchase *while supplies last

Teriyaki Madness - 10% off to all active and retired military, every day

Brush Crazy - 10% off

Crooked Tree - year-round discount

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the poster in the window or on the Facebook event page.