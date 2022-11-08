Military Appreciation Days returns to downtown Great Falls

The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, is hosting its annual Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.
Active duty, retired military, veterans, and their family members are encouraged to look for the flyer (example below) posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown beginning on Thursday, November 10th and running through Saturday, November 12th.
The following businesses have confirmed these specials:
Belle’s and Lace Bridal
25% off storewide
Brush Crazy
10% off in studio purchase
Clark & Lewie's
20% discount in restaurant for all who show military ID or are in uniform
Club Cigar
$2 draft and well drinks
Let's Play Games and Toys
10% off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts
Dragonfly Dry Goods
Free grab bag ($50 value) with purchase of $50 or more
Electric City Coffee & Bistro
15% off all products with ID
Ferrin's Furniture
10% off any sale priced item – Stressless excluded
Fire Artisan Pizza
10% off purchase everyday
Great Harvest Breads
10% off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday
Hoglunds
10% off purchase everyday
Kaufman's
10% off purchase
Klover
25% off online or in-store purchase, 15% off everyday
Mighty Mo Brew Pub
20% off regular menu items (dine-in only, beer and food)
My Viola
10% discount on your flower or plant purchase OR a My Viola gift item for 10% off for Active or Veterans (with military ID) on their purchase. (excluding Weddings, Funeral, Delivery fee or Special order items).
Originality Balloons
10% discount on sales with ID
Pizazz
10% off storewide, and two mimosa’s for $8
The Blue Rose
25% discount on purchase
The Wild Hare/Chicharron
Receive one $1.00 beverage (under $10 drink), or a free Chicharron drink
Vey-pur
Active duty receives 10% off everyday
Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the above poster in the window.
