GREAT FALLS — Six military veterans received the Governor's Veterans Commendation Award during a ceremony at the Montana Veterans Memorial on Wednesday, recognizing their military service and ongoing community contributions.

Governor Greg Gianforte presented the awards to veterans who were nominated by their peers for their dedication to both country and community service.

Watch the video here:

Military veterans honored in Great Falls

"These individuals have been nominated by veterans because of their service to country, but also service to community. And there's just within the veterans communities there's so much sacrifice and giving. And it was great to honor these six here today," Gianforte said.

Army veteran Shannon Wilson described receiving the award as meaningful recognition for the work veterans do to support each other.

"It's a wonderful thing that the governor is doing with this recognition, because there's so many veterans that are helping other veterans. There's a lot of need out there for help," Wilson said.

Navy veteran Frank Tuss emphasized that what veterans accomplish after their military service holds the greatest importance. For Tuss, it took 54 years to receive this type of recognition.

"Well, it took me 54 years to get here, first of all, because these things weren't available. And I'm glad that the governor got together and start recognizing veterans. What they do after the service is more important," Tuss said.

Tuss described veteran life as a continuous commitment to service, highlighting the active role many veterans play in their communities.

"I'm in a good crowd of people like three of these people that was here today are from our Post Black Eagle and so and we're active folks. We go out and get things done and help people," Tuss said.

A news release provided the following information about each veteran:



U.S. Air Force veteran Master Sergeant Daniel Parker was recognized for more than two decades of decorated service, earning the Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal with Valor Device, and for continuing his service as a chaplain, mentor, and community volunteer.

U.S. Army veteran Staff Sergeant Shannon Wilson was commended for her distinguished service from 1985 to 1992 and for her leadership as a Great Falls City Commissioner, VFW and American Legion officer, and dedicated volunteer strengthening veteran services and community programs.

U.S. Army veteran Warrant Officer Marvin Brodock of Fort Benton was honored for his more than 20 years of decorated service as a Master Aviator, and for his continued leadership as commander of VFW Post 4047, Honor Guard leader, and devoted mentor to youth and veterans in Fort Benton.

U.S. Navy veteran Petty Officer Second Class Jim Porter was recognized for his service during the Vietnam War and for decades of leadership in the Disabled American Veterans, VFW, the Great Falls Veterans Memorial, and numerous community and faith organizations.

U.S. Navy veteran Machinist Mate Frank Tuss was celebrated for his Cold War service, including standing watch during the Bay of Pigs and assisting in the recovery of John Glenn’s space capsule, as well as for his ongoing leadership in the VFW and support for veterans in need.

U.S. Army veteran Sergeant Edgar Van Vleet was commended for his service in Vietnam and for more than 40 years as Quartermaster of VFW Post 4669, alongside decades of community service with the U.S. Postal Service, the Black Eagle Water and Sewer District, and the Civic Club.

Each recipient received a Montana state flag flown over the Capitol in their honor and a letter from the governor recognizing their service.

Nominations for the next round of Governor's Veterans Commendation Awards remain open until October 20. Recipients will be announced on Veterans Day.

