Missoula hosts annual Memorial Day wreath ceremonies

MISSOULA — Memorial Day in Mssoula brings the annual wreath ceremonies which are presented at military monuments across the area.

Beginning at 7 a.m., a bus full of veterans and organizers drove from monument to monument to lay wreaths and give speeches on behalf of the soldiers.

The ceremonies honored fallen soldiers from all branches of the military, many veterans - and members of the community were in attendance to pay their respects to those who gave their lives.

Many traditional military practices were displayed at the ceremonies — including a flyover from the Miss Montana aircraft where a former military member parachuted into the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery.

Former military members and members of the JROTC were on hand at the Missoula County Courthouse to retire the American and Montana flags in front of the building and replace them with new ones.

A longtime supporter of the military, the Knights of Columbus took part in the ceremony at the courthouse. We talked with the organization's Gerard Heivilin about what it means to be a part of an important event.

“It gives you a good feeling inside to commemorate those people that are around you that have actually served and done good things with their life but given their life at the same time.”

The wreath ceremonies concluded on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Iraq-Afghanistan War Memorial at the University of Montana.

