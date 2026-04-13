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Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event

Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event
MTN News
Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event
Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event
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GREAT FALLS — High school students got a first-hand look at military life and the high-tech world of aviation on Monday as the Montana Air National Guard (MT ANG) hosted them for an "open hangar" tour.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event

The students were invited to learn about job opportunities in the Guard, and were able to tour a C-130 airplane, practice life-saving skills with medical personnel, and see how the bomb disposal team uses robotics technology.

To learn more about the Montana Air National Guard, click here to visit the website.

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