GREAT FALLS — High school students got a first-hand look at military life and the high-tech world of aviation on Monday as the Montana Air National Guard (MT ANG) hosted them for an "open hangar" tour.

Tom Wylie reports - watch the video here:

Montana Air National guard hosts 'Open Hangar' event

The students were invited to learn about job opportunities in the Guard, and were able to tour a C-130 airplane, practice life-saving skills with medical personnel, and see how the bomb disposal team uses robotics technology.

To learn more about the Montana Air National Guard, click here to visit the website.