Montana National Guard asked to find resources to help Texas with border security

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, that he has directed the Montana National Guard (MTNG) to begin coordination with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas to identify their needs to address the national security crisis and secure the southern border.



“National security is the number one responsibility of the federal government, and President Joe Biden has left Americans and our country completely vulnerable with his failure to address the cartel-fueled surge in illegal immigration and drugs,” Gianforte said in a news release. “While Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws already on the books, the State of Montana will identify meaningful ways to support Governor Abbott and Texas in their efforts to secure the southern border.”

The governor’s directive to Major General Peter Hronek, the Adjutant General for Montana, comes in response to the threat posed to every state by the surge in illegal immigration and following a request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott for assistance.

The announcement allows MTNG leadership to work with Texas to identify ways the State of Montana can support Texas in its response, including identifying volunteers for a potential support mission.

“The soldiers and airmen of the Montana National Guard are always ready to respond to requests for support from our fellow states,” said Maj. Gen. Hronek. “In recent years we have provided support outside our state in response to hurricanes, flooding, and fires. We will immediately begin looking for ways to support Texas in their ongoing border mission.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, more than 3 million fentanyl pills were seized in 2023, a 78 percent year-over-year increase, in the region that includes Colorado, Utah, Montana, and Wyoming.

