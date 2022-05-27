Montana Veterans Memorial will host Memorial Day ceremony on Monday

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Veterans Memorial Association has announced the Memorial Day speakers and activities scheduled that will be held at 2 p.m. at the Montana Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 30, 2022.

An introductory welcome will be provided by MVMA President Starnell Darko. Darko is a retired United States Army Command Sgt. Maj. and last served in that position for the 652nd Regional Support Command (Rear Detachment) located at Fort Harrison, Montana.

United States Navy veteran and former television personality Art Taft will serve as the master of ceremonies for the event.

Members of the United States Air Force Honor Guard from Malmstrom Air Force Base will present the colors for the ceremony, and Chaplain (Capt.) Christopher Pitts will provide the invocation and benediction for the ceremony.

The Vocal Patriots Chorus will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" during the ceremony. Members of the Boy Scouts of America will also lead attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

In the event of heavy rain the ceremony will be moved indoors to Centene Stadium.



The Montana Veterans Memorial is at 1025 25th Street North.



