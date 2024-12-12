The American Red Cross has provided assistance to military families for over 100 years through its 'Service to The Armed Forces' program and 'Operation Holiday Cheer.'

'Operation Holiday Cheer' sends care items to overseas troops

The Montana region participated in the annual Operation Holiday Cheer program for the first time this year.

“People mail care packages to troops as a way to show support and boost morale, so the Red Cross just wants to be a part of that effort. We worked with individuals across Montana and Idaho to donate items,” explained Sara Cease, regional program director.

The goal was to deliver joy through care packages to those serving in Kuwait. But for that, they needed the community's help.

“We had collection items at all of our biomed facilities where people go to donate blood, so people that were giving blood also brought items to mail to our service members,” said Cease. “Wide ranging wish list that they had, from coffee pods to chapstick to snack items to ways to do their laundry. Just different items that they're missing from home.”



For those serving overseas, the holidays can be lonely and challenging. Operation Holiday Cheer is one way for people to show their support during the holidays.

“Hopefully this is just a little touch of home. Showing support, boosting their morale, sending small comforts from home. Being deployed overseas or stationed far away, sometimes can be hard, so providing that tangible reminder that they're being thought of and appreciated by their community back home, hopefully uplifted their spirits, during what could be a challenging time,” Cease said.

They were able to ship 2,700 items to families serving in Kuwait.

“It was just so touching to see our Montanans supporting Montanans and others that are deployed. We have such giving people in our communities, so to put out an ask for donations and to have such an outpouring of donations, it was very generous and certainly warmed our hearts, that's for sure,” said Cease.