'Protesters' outside of Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS — If you notice people protesting outside the gates of Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - it's not a real protest.
The "protest" is actually part of a base-wide training exercise, according to Staff Sergeant Elora McCutcheon, a Malmstrom AFB spokeswoman.
The training is part of the annual "Global Thunder" exercise being conducted by U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees Malmstrom AFB and several other military installations across the country.
The following information was provided in a news release:
U.S. Strategic Command will commence its annual nuclear command and control exercise, Global Thunder, October 18, 2024.
Global Thunder 25 (GT25) involves personnel throughout the strategic enterprise, including USSTRATCOM components and subordinate units. The purpose of GT25 is to enhance nuclear readiness and ensure a safe, secure and effective strategic deterrent force.
This is an annual exercise and is not in response to actions by any nation or other actors, or current world events.
In addition to U.S. personnel, GT25 will involve key allied and NATO personnel and partners, including United Kingdom personnel, who will integrate into senior leadership teams and work across a broad spectrum of areas offering policy support and operational insight.
USSTRATCOM has global responsibilities assigned through the Unified Command Plan that include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint electromagnetic spectrum operations, global strike, and analysis and targeting.
As in previous years, GLOBAL THUNDER 25 will include an increase in bomber and other aircraft flights throughout the exercise.