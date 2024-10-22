'Protesters' outside of Malmstrom Air Force Base

GREAT FALLS — If you notice people protesting outside the gates of Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 - it's not a real protest.

The "protest" is actually part of a base-wide training exercise, according to Staff Sergeant Elora McCutcheon, a Malmstrom AFB spokeswoman.

The training is part of the annual "Global Thunder" exercise being conducted by U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees Malmstrom AFB and several other military installations across the country.



The following information was provided in a news release: