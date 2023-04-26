RED HORSE conducts exercise at Malmstrom AFB (video)

The 819th RED HORSE unit is conducting a training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The name is an acronym that stands for Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer.
Questions or comments about this story/video? Contact Paul by clicking here.
TRENDING
- Autopsy: cause of death of Great Falls baby
- Protest in Montana House of Representatives
- $72M island/mansion for sale in Montana
- More concerns over Cascade County elections
- Recent Obituaries
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter