RED HORSE conducts exercise at Malmstrom AFB (video)

Posted at 6:22 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 20:35:50-04

The 819th RED HORSE unit is conducting a training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The name is an acronym that stands for Rapid Engineer Deployable, Heavy Operational Repair Squadron, Engineer.

