Significance of family at the Montana Air National Guard

November 11th is Veterans Day. It’s a federal holiday to honor all those who have served and are currently serving in the military.

At the Montana Air National Guard, there is a family of airmen who are all serving together: Katie Severson, along with her husband and her two sisters in law. Katie is an Aviation Resource Management Staff Sergeant and has worked with the guard for over five years.

“It’s been awesome, I love working alongside with my family. It's a whole different family up here,” said Severson. “We have the guard family and then also working as an actual family together, it's pretty cool to be up here with all of them.”

Availya Martinez, Commander Support Staff (CSS), talked about how special it is to her to have her actual family as well as her military family to depend on and what that experience is like.

“They treat you like they've known you your whole life; it's different and they're always there for you, like they take care of you,” said Martinez. “When I first got here, they helped me move in and like I don't know what I would do without them. I lean on them, I depend on them, and if I ever need anything I know they're just one call away.”

Veterans Day is a day of remembrance and appreciation for all those who have served for our country and our freedom. Availya said she views this day as important to also acknowledge all the sacrifices people make in their lives to continue serving.

“What we’ve sacrificed and all the choices we had to make in order to keep going and our family supporting us and being there for us, and I just see it as a whole as just an important day to remember those that were lost and those that are currently here and just what we've done to help our country and our people,” said Martinez.

“It’s very humbling to be in this uniform and to be proud to be serving our country,” said Severson. “It also gives the honor to all the veterans that have served or still are serving today.”

