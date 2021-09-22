Watch
Temporary gate closure at Malmstrom Air Force Base

MTN News
Malmstrom Air Force Base (2nd Avenue North gate)
Malmstrom Air Force Base
HPCON Charlie at Malmstrom AFB
Posted at 9:43 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:08:20-04

GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force has begun a construction project affecting inbound and outbound traffic.

Malmstrom said that there will be a construction project at the 2nd Avenue North gate requiring a complete closure from September 20 through November 1.

Commercial vehicles will travel through the Commercial Vehicle Inspection Site as normal. All other traffic will use the 10th Avenue North Gate.

Personal vehicles may use the 10th Avenue North or Liberty gates for outbound traffic between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

