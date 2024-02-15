Training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base

NOTE: As the training was underway on Thursday, Malmstrom Air Force Base announced that there was a real-world active shooter on base. Click here for the latest information.

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base will be conducting a base-wide training exercise on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The exercise is an opportunity for numerous agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base.

Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base.

There will also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.

