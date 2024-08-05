Watch Now
NewsMilitary Matters

Actions

Training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday

Malmstrom Air Force Base
MTN News
Malmstrom Air Force Base (2nd Avenue North gate)
Malmstrom Air Force Base
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — There will be a base-wide training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Malmstrom AFB said in a news release that the exercise is an "opportunity for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base."

Visitors can expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base.

There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.

People should plan an additional half hour for travel to scheduled appointments on base.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App