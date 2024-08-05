GREAT FALLS — There will be a base-wide training exercise at Malmstrom Air Force Base on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from about 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Malmstrom AFB said in a news release that the exercise is an "opportunity for multiple agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base."

Visitors can expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base.

There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.

People should plan an additional half hour for travel to scheduled appointments on base.

