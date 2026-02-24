Training exercise on Wednesday at Malmstrom Air Force Base

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base will conduct a base-wide training exercise here Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Malmstrom officials said in a news release that the exercise is an opportunity for numerous agencies to practice contingency operations in response to a simulated incident on base.

Visitors should expect delays at the gates, facility lockdowns, and traffic detours on base.

There may also be increased alarms, sirens, notifications, and security measures during the exercise.