Watch Now
NewsMilitary Matters

Actions

Training exercises at Malmstrom Air Force Base this week

Malmstrom Air Force Base
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MTN News
Malmstrom Air Force Base
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 12:40:47-04

Malmstrom Air Force Base will be conducting a training exercises on the installation and around central Montana this week.

The training will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (May 7-9).

A news release states that people can expect an increase in the presence of emergency vehicles and helicopters.

Access to Malmstrom may be affected as enhanced security procedures are performed on inbound traffic.

The exercise involves extensive planning and coordination with federal and civil agencies and provides a unique training opportunity for the Air Force and its mission partners.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App