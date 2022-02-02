USAF Thunderbirds will headline Great Falls air show and open house

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls will host "Flight Over The Falls," a military air show and open house, in July 2022, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team.

The entry-free event will be held at the Montana Air National Guard/Great Falls International Airport on July 23-24, and will feature aerial demonstrations both days.

A variety of presentations from military services and other organizations will be present, including the P-51, P-38, a Jet Truck, the Jelly Belly team and Precision Exotics.

The event website says: "This event will surely thrill everyone during its two-day span, and it’s free and open to the general public. Static military and civilian displays and equipment will also be available for viewing."

The event is co-sponsored by the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard.