Veterans Mentoring Veterans hosts breakfast

GREAT FALLS — I'm here at the Alliance for Youth as Veterans Mentoring Veterans holds their quarterly Veteran's Breakfast for all the veterans here in our community.

Donny Gerhart: "So what we do is we host our quarterly breakfast. Our next breakfast would be April 5th right up here at the Alliance for Youth start at 7:00 in the morning until 9:00 in the morning and we provide social activities for veterans in the Great Falls Community. Our organization Veterans Mentoring Veterans like to try to collaborate with other organizations to bring veterans together. As you can see this morning, we have a Colonel from the Montana Air National Guard up here helping cook. So to try to get everybody involved in Great Falls who want to help out and support veterans."

This is a great time for veterans of all branches of service to get out and meet other veterans while enjoying a great breakfast.

Donny Gerhart: "So please, you know, come out here and enjoy yourself. It's a great way to meet other veterans. And one of our main things for our veterans is reestablish themselves in the community once they get out. As we all know that one of the hardest things for veterans to do is to find that camaraderie and that esprit de corps that they did have in the military that they might not have out in civilian life."

This organization is not only bringing veterans together, they're bringing the community together.

