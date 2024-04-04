Wanted: input from veterans about long-term care services network

HELENA — A 10-minute survey could make all the difference for veterans' care right here in Montana.

DPHHS in partnership with the Montana Veteran Affairs Division is asking veterans for their input to help shape Montana's Veterans long-term care services network.

“It's to collect data to find out where they are and information that will help us figure out what their long-term care needs are,” says Administrator for Montana Veteran Affairs Division, Kelly Ackerman.

Once this information is gathered, interested parties will have a better idea of what veterans in the state need. For example, this information will help them know if more services such as in-home care, Alzheimer's care, and more are needed.

This information can then be taken into the legislative process for funding.

The survey itself was born out of the most recent legislative session under House Bill 264. $40,000 was allocated for the survey which will run every 10 years.

“This survey and this program is just one more way to reach veterans across the state to tell them you matter and we want to know where you are. We want to help you. We want to bring you into the fold. We want to help provide services for you,” says Ackerman.

Staff are working to get the word out to veterans through the mail and in-person visits. Veterans can fill out the survey by clicking here. The survey closing date is June 15.