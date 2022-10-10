Why did a Montana National Guard helicopter land at Carroll College?

HELENA — The Carroll College campus in Helena got a special visit on Friday, October 7, 2022, as a Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard’s aviation unit in Helena landed on a practice field.

The helicopter was there to carry 22 Carroll ROTC cadets to the Lubrecht Experimental Forest near Greenough for three days of infantry training, land navigation and other exercises.

Jonathon Ambarian A Chinook helicopter from the Montana National Guard landed on the Carroll College campus to pick up ROTC cadets for exercises in the Lubrecht Experimental Forest, Oct. 7, 2022.

Maj. Ryan Finnegan, the state Guard’s public affairs officer, said cadets typically drive to this type of exercise, but in this case, it worked out to fly them.

He said they decided to leave the helicopter on campus for about an hour to give the Carroll community a chance to take pictures and get an up-close look.

The Guard also sent a helicopter to Missoula to pick up cadets from the University of Montana for the event.



