Wreaths Across America ceremony at state capitol

HELENA — Several dozen people gathered in the Capitol Rotunda in Helena on Monday to honor and remember those that served.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide and worldwide event that honors service members and remembers those who died for the United States.

All 50 states and a few other countries participate in this event. While the main day of this weeklong event is on the 18th of December, the Monday of the week is when wreath hanging ceremonies in state capitol buildings are held throughout the country.

The 18th is traditionally when wreaths are placed upon the graves of fallen service members.

The event held at the capitol was organized by the Daughters of the Revolution, Oro Fino chapter’s, Jane Hamman. She’s been heading up the event for the past 10 years and has no plan to give up that responsibility.

Hamman says that the wreath symbolizes life eternal and allows us to take a moment to remember those who have sacrificed so much.

“The wreath is a living, breathing symbol of life eternal and it gives us an opportunity to remember all of those who have sacrificed,” says Hamman.

On Saturday, December 18 at 10:00 am, Wreaths Across America will be at Montana State Veterans Cemetery. For information about how to volunteer can be found here.

