Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Montana Capitol

HELENA — The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at the Capitol rotunda in Helena on Monday, December 12, 2022. Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event meant to honor service members and remember those who have died while serving the US.

The event was organized by Jane Hamman of the Oro Fino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, who has been running the event for more than a decade. The event featured songs and speeches and the placing of the Capitol Rotunda Wreath.

“The wreath itself represents a living evergreen, an endless circle in life that has no beginning and no end,” says Hamman.

This weeklong event began on Saturday, December 10th in Maine. From Maine, the 2022 Escort to Arlington heads down the east coast.

According to Wreaths Across America’s website , it is the country's longest veterans’ parade. It culminates on December 17th, National Wreaths Across America Day, at Arlington National Cemetery.

More than 3,400 locations will participate in wreath-laying ceremonies at the graves of service members.

A wreath-placing event will take place at Fort Harrison on National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17.

