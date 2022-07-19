'Wreaths Across America' mobile exhibit is coming to Great Falls

There's a special exhibit making its way across the country and headed to Great Falls to help honor military veterans and those who are currently serving in the military.

On Sunday, 24, 2022, Wreaths Across America will be in Great Falls to help educate people about what veterans have done for our country with a special mobile education exhibit.

The Black Eagle-Assiniboine chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution is helping bring it to Montana to help educate.

"When it's fully deployed it is 24 feet wide and 60 feet long,” said Selene Thomas, chapter regent.

Thomas explained, "Our National DAR is sponsoring the Wreaths Across America exhibit. It has a museum and it has interactive videos and displays for children. And they pay $15,000 a month for this exhibit to travel across the United States. And now this is the first time that it's been able to come to Montana. We’re super excited about it."

Several other groups are coming together to help host the event, including the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club, VFW post 1087 and 4669, and the Montana Veterans Memorial.

They agree it's a big deal to have the museum on wheels here so people can learn more about veterans and their sacrifices. Service for Veterans chair Char Ross shares that sentiment and said it’s a big deal to have this exhibit in Montana to help bring people together.

"The exhibit is about remembering our veterans and honoring them through the Wreaths Across America program and teaching our younger generation about the sacrifices that our veterans have made throughout the years and who are currently making the sacrifice as they're serving now."

The exhibit will be in the Target parking lot Sunday, July 24,, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.