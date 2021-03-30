Menu

Missing person advisory issued for elderly Washington man, may be in Montana

MONROE PD
Leonard E. Kollman of Monroe, Washington
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 11:37:59-04

(UPDATE, 9:25 a.m.) The MT DOJ says that Kollman has been found and is safe; the advisory has been canceled.

(1st REPORT) A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued 88-year old Leonard E. Kollman of Monroe, Washington.

According to the Monroe Police Department and Washington State Patrol, Kollman is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and long gray hair and beard.

He is believed to be driving a 1999 white Chevy/Geo Prizm with Washington license plate AYY8682. Leonard left a residence in Monroe (NE of Seattle) at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 28th.

He has not been contacted since, does not have his medication with him, and there is concern for his welfare.

Based on geolocation, Leonard's cell phone was last known to be near Deer Lodge, Montana at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 29th. He may be driving to Texas.

If you have any information on Leonard Kollman, please call the Monroe Police Department at 425-407-3690, or call 911.

