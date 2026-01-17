Sheriff's deputy shoots during chase after driver hits home near Clinton

CLINTON — A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy fired his weapon during a high-speed chase Saturday morning after a pickup truck struck a home in the Clinton area and the driver attempted to ram a patrol vehicle.

According to Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith the incident began around 6:05 a.m. when residents reported a vehicle had hit their home and fled the scene. The truck was spotted traveling eastbound on East Mullan Road, where deputies located it at 6:22 a.m.

The suspect made evasive maneuvers and attempted to drive head-on into a deputy's patrol vehicle, Smith said. When the driver tried to strike a deputy with the vehicle, the deputy fired his duty weapon. No injuries were reported.

The chase continued eastbound on East Mullan Road with the suspect exceeding speeds of 80 mph. Deputies deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle, but the truck continued toward I-90 despite making contact with the strips.

The male suspect was taken into custody at 6:46 a.m. at mile marker 119 on I-90 without further incident. Officials said there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The sheriff's office continues to receive reports of possible property damage caused by the suspect vehicle during the chase. Anyone who believes their property was damaged should call 911.

A large law enforcement presence remains in the area as detectives continue their investigation. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be provided as they become available.

