Rewards offered in the cases of Arden Pepion and Leo Wagner

GREAT FALLS — Arden Pepion, three years old, was last seen on April 22nd in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89, several miles southeast of Browning.

Leo Wagner has been missing since April 27, and was last seen near the St. Mary/Babb area on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Despite weeks of searching by law enforcement officers, family, friends, and volunteers, neither one has been found.

On Monday, July 26, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council approved a resolution offering a reward of $10,000 in each case.

The resolution for Arden says: "The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council hereby establishes a reward in the amount of $10,000 for information leading to the location of Arden Pepion." The resolution in the Wagner case says the same thing.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said during a news conference in late May that Pepion was last seen with her non-custodial uncle. Blackfeet Reservation Police Chief Jess Edwards said at the time that “based on the totality of circumstances,” officials do not believe Arden was abducted. A formal search lasted 10 days, but was only able to find footprints leading to the Two Medicine River and a boot believed to be hers in the river. The search since has since been scaled back, but people continue to volunteer to search for her.

Wagner was last seen on April 27th at around 6:35 p.m. near West Shore Road outside of St. Mary, and was wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a blue plaid short sleeved button-up shirt.