Coming up: The Sober Life/MMIP event in Cut Bank

GREAT FALLS — "We The People" will be held in Cut Bank on July 15th. The event is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of being sober.

Sober Life Hi-Line Group, join us for the Tri-County Event on Thursday, July 15th, 4 to 8 p.m. Lions Memorial Park, Cut Bank, MT. We will be working on generating new memberships for our group. Free food, games, speakers, art projects, drumming and dancing. Come on down for a bit, support our group and take in this free event.

