Coming up: The Sober Life/MMIP event in Cut Bank

GREAT FALLS — "We The People" will be held in Cut Bank on July 15th. The event is designed to raise awareness of the benefits of being sober.
A Facebook post states:
- Sober Life Hi-Line Group, join us for the Tri-County Event on Thursday, July 15th, 4 to 8 p.m. Lions Memorial Park, Cut Bank, MT. We will be working on generating new memberships for our group. Free food, games, speakers, art projects, drumming and dancing. Come on down for a bit, support our group and take in this free event.
The Facebook event page states:
- Come join us for a fun free event full of food, games, arts/crafts, MMIP awareness, and all kinds of info., Drumming, Dancing, Speakers, Giveaways, and more! It’s all about support, connection, fun, education, sharing, and making meaningful bonds with others! Coming out of this National Pandemic “We the People” come together for something positive to look forward to together!