Man reported missing by Fort Belknap Police Department; reward offered

GREAT FALLS — Michael George Lonewolf, also known as Mike Martinez, has been reported missing by Fort Belknap Police Department.
A news release says that he was last seen on July 9, 2024, at the Albertsons grocery store in Harlem, and was last seen heading north.
He was wearing a shirt that has an image of two pistols crossing each other, cut-off sleeves, jeans, and a blue backpack.
A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to finding Lonewolf.
If you have any information, call the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Department at 406-353-2933.
- Big Lots is closing Great Falls store
- SUV crashes through Froggie's Bar & Grill in Valier
- Gun shop owner charged with filing false tax returns
- Trump coming to Montana: how to get tickets