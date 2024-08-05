Watch Now
Man reported missing by Fort Belknap Police Department; reward offered

GREAT FALLS — Michael George Lonewolf, also known as Mike Martinez, has been reported missing by Fort Belknap Police Department.

A news release says that he was last seen on July 9, 2024, at the Albertsons grocery store in Harlem, and was last seen heading north.

He was wearing a shirt that has an image of two pistols crossing each other, cut-off sleeves, jeans, and a blue backpack.

A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to finding Lonewolf.

If you have any information, call the Fort Belknap Law Enforcement Department at 406-353-2933.

