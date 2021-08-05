MMIW Bike-Run USA 2021 is crossing Montana

GREAT FALLS — Participants in the MMIW Bike-Run USA 2021 have been crossing Montana for the last several days, and has some more stops on its cross-country journey.

The group has already visited the Confederated Salish-Kootenai Tribes in Pablo, and the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning.

Coming up next:



Chippewa Cree, Rocky Boy/Box Elder; August 8; opening prayers 9am

Fort Belknap; August 11; opening prayers 9am

Fort Peck, Poplar; August 15; opening prayers 9am

The Facebook page states: "Join us as we cross America on the Sovereign Indian Reservations to raise awareness and bring justice to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children."

There is also a GoFundMe page where can people can donate to the cross-country event; it states:

MMIW Bike/Run USA 2021 will start on July 18th at the Washington State Capital building located in Olympia and target date for completion is last week of September hopefully meeting with the Department of the Interior Secretary, the Honorable Deb Haaland in Washington DC. All funds generated by this GoFundMe account will go directly to the MMIW Organization, a non profit located in Seattle Washington.

Click here if you would like to donate. For more information, call 509-499-0516 or email wanmniawacin@aol.com.

Video from the group's visit to Browning: