Search continues for Gabriel Calfbossribs

Forty-two year old Gabriel Calfbossribs was last seen at an abandoned house in Browning, Montana. He has been missing since the beginning of August, and his family just wants answers.

An "attempt to locate" was issued several days after he was last seen.

“We want to find him; we’re determined to find him,” said Gabriel’s sister Kellie Fitzgerald.

Along with Gabriel’s sister and his uncle, are numerous other family members including his nieces and nephews, all desperate to bring him home.

“He’s usually in contact with me. When he gets a phone, he'll call me if he leaves town. It's usually pretty easy to find him, but right now, we we're having no luck,” Fitzgerald explained.

Family said they have been getting conflicting information about his last known whereabouts and are hearing rumors that aren’t adding up. They are seeking any information that could help them figure it all out.



“They’re scared, you know, to speak up. They're giving us stories and stuff, but they're not telling us the whole story,” said Gabriel’s uncle, Daniel Calf Boss Ribs, talking about some people around town who know Gabriel. “They’re scared, you know, scared to say names. That’s what’s making it hard for us; we're just going off of leads.

“Right now, there's just rumors. We keep hearing terrible rumors that something bad happened to him, so we are chasing every lead, every information we get, we pass it on to the police,” said Fitzgerald.

Gabriel is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Report any potential sightings of him or suspicious activity to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.

“Gabriel, call us. Come home. We all love you; we all care about you. We’re worried,” Fitzgerald expressed.

A $10,000 reward has been issued for anyone who assists family and law enforcement with locating Gabriel.