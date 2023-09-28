A visit to the 'Goat Montana' project

Montana is known for its cattle ranching, but for many other species of animals they're simply aren't a lot of resources in comparison - especially if you're raising goats. GoatMT was established two years ago as a project to consolidate information and research for budding goat producers.

In the video above, MTN reporter Jane McDonald visits the facility and talks with Shylea Wingard, the project manager for Goat MT.

Click here to visit the Goat MT website, which provides this overview:

GoatMT is a collaborative project by Montana State University Extension and Bar 88 Consulting & Livestock to provide education, training and support for Montana goat producers, Through coordinated workshops, webinars, on-farm training events, and mentoring, GoatMT will build a lasting educational network of producers, educators, and cohorts. Its goal is to provide beginning farmers and ranchers production, marketing and financial information to enhance their knowledge and skills to make educated decisions about starting, expanding or diversifying their ranching operations with goats as a viable enterprise.