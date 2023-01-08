Ag-Tech Innovation & Investment Summit coming to Great Falls

The Montana Department of Agriculture will host an Ag-Tech Innovation & Investment Summit in Great Falls on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The agency says this first-of-its-kind summit is designed to engage and cultivate a community of agricultural innovators, operators, capital investors, and corporate development teams.

The agency says it will feature leaders from "agriculture research and development, agribusiness, finance, farm, ranch, and agriculture technology."

The event will also feature an "Agricultural Speed Pitch Competition."

The finalists in the competition will compete for $50,000 of prize money and will get mentorship support to develop their live pitch for the competition. The competition will be a “Pitch Arena," and each competitor will have a booth and one minute to pitch their product to the audience. Judging will be done by everyone present at the event.

After each pitch has been given, there will be an hour for everyone to visit each table.

Three awards will be given: $25,000 for first prize, $15,000 for second prize, and $10,000 for third.

The summit be at the Event & Conference Center at the Great Falls International Airport. Click here for more details and ticket information.

