Ag Weather: Areas Receive Much Needed Moisture

The snow is beginning to taper off this morning across the state, however there are still areas of light snow, especially in North-Eastern parts of Montana. Roads are also snow-packed and icy in this area as well. Take it easy this morning if traveling and be aware of changing road conditions and reduced visibility (especially across the Hi-Line where visibility has been restricted at times).

Closer to Great Falls roads are wet in most places, however bridges and overpasses are covered with ice. Make sure to give your self plenty of time to commute, increase your following distance, and avoid slamming on your brakes suddenly.

Looking forward, temperatures won't recover much today with highs in the 30s. Lingering snow showers will move out of the area by tonight and then a warming trend will start on Thursday. By Friday sunshine will dominate with highs in the 50s and mid 60s by Saturday.

Our next weather maker will move into the area Sunday with good chances of moisture Sunday into Monday. This will continue to be monitored throughout the weekend as winter weather highlights may be issued by the National Weather Service.

We have received some beneficial moisture, especially in Eastern Montana where the drought is the worst. More moisture on the way will certainly be positive news for our drought situation across the region, which has worsened in recent weeks.

Sunshine and warmer air will return by Tuesday.