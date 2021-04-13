AG Weather: Eastern Montana Getting Much Needed Moisture

The unsettled and chilly weather pattern we've been experiencing over the last few days will continue with several chances of rain, and or, snow through Thursday. Breezy conditions will also be sticking around, making it feel much cooler.

The next few days will definitely be sweater weather, and be sure to take a jacket with you when you head out.

Portions of Eastern and North-Eastern Montana are still under a Winter Weather Advisory for 1"-3" of additional snow which is great news for how dry it has been, but take it easy if traveling through these areas.

Minor accumulations are possible in other areas across the viewing area, but any snow we do see elsewhere will rapidly melt, however overnight some of that snow melt may re-freeze causing hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures return to above seasonal averages by the weekend with lots of sunshine before our next system moves in early next week.