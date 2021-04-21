Ag Weather: Snow will Return Thursday and Friday

Today we expect sunny blue skies across the area, with highs into the 50s, to near 60 degrees (especially along the Hi-Line). Winds will be light, so it should be a rather enjoyable day to get out and take in the fresh air. As per usual though we have some changes on the way, and this time they may last awhile.

Thursday's weather will take a sharp turn with a strong cold front that will not only drop our temperatures below average for Thursday and Friday (highs in the low 40s), but bring us the opportunity for rain, snow, and breezy conditions. By Thursday night there's the potential for any precipitation to turn to all snow. Accumulations look a bit tricky with this forecast, but a trace to 3" of snowfall are possible by Friday morning. This is good news for areas that are experiencing drought, but unfortunately it looks like the areas with the worst drought in Eastern Montana may not get much in the way of measurable precipitation at all. We'll of course monitor this as things unfold.

For the remainder of the extended forecast we can expect a chance of rain and/or snow with temperatures returning into the 50s for most by Saturday. Lows will remain right around the freezing mark. This unsettled pattern will likely continue well into next week.