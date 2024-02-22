Conrad FFA chapter celebrates FFA Week

CONRAD — It's FFA Week and chapters all over the nation are celebrating with activities and annual traditions. Well, here in Conrad, the FFA have been making breakfast for their teachers for over 40 years as part of FFA week.



Jordan Leach President of the Conrad FFA Chapter says this. So our teacher breakfast is what we do for a community service during the week of FFA week. And I believe that they've been doing it for quite a few years. It's kind of a tradition here in Conrad, one that I obviously it's my first time doing it, but it's super, super fun to get everybody together and make it a requirement for state conventions so everyone that attends is unable to go to state. So that kind of keeps people accountable and active in their membership. So yeah, we get lots of food together and get all the teachers together right before school starts and just serve them and give back to them since they've given us so much time and energy.

This is what Devin McClayland AG Teacher and FFA Advisor had to say.

You know, a lot of people say that a lot of students nowadays are don't work all that hard or don't want to try or do anything. And I think that be the contrary. In most essay contests, you got a lot of kids that are passionate to be there and passionate about our agricultural industry and really excited to be there and having fun!

It's an early morning for these FFA students coming in before school starts and preparing breakfast for their teachers.

1st Vice President Cole Waldusky says All the events and the competitive nature of the FFA kind of will drive you to want to do more. And I think with anyone that has joined the FFA, you can talk to any of our members or any of the other members in the nation, they're all going to tell you the same thing, that if you want to find a group of friends that are passionate about the same thing or the same group of things, the FFA, is the place to go!

FFA means a lot to these students here in Conrad. You can feel the drive and ambition these kids have. This teacher along with many others, are helping these kids become young adults in their communities.

