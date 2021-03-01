Drought Still an Issue

The overall weather pattern will remain quiet for most of the week, except for some breezy conditions here and there across the viewing area. While gusts may get into the 40-50 mph range, high wind highlights are unlikely to be issued at this time, but if that changes we will keep you updated.

There is no precipitation in our forecast this week. Some of the much higher elevations may see some snow showers as minor disturbances move through the area, however that's really the only chance of precipitation at all, which isn't the best news for the drought that has persisted in some parts of the state.

In the meantime, grab your shades and enjoy the beautiful weather that is headed our way. We anticipate abundant sunshine throughout the next seven day period so soak up those rays!