Good morning everyone!

Today will be a beautiful day with sunny to partly sunny skies.

10 to 20 mph wind gusts will be possible along the Hi-Line as a weak cold front moves down from Canada later this morning.

Isolated snow showers will be possible this evening but most of us will stay dry.

We will continue to stay dry for as we head through the weekend with a little bit of moisture moving back in next work week.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward one hour Saturday night!