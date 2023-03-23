Watch Now
FFA students show off creations (video)

FFA students from across Montana are meeting in Great Falls for the annual convention. One of the highlights was Wednesday's Junior Agricultural Mechanics event, where students displayed their creations.

In the video above, reporter Asher Lynde talks with an MSU Ag Ed professor and one of the participating students.

