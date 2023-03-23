FFA students show off creations (video)

FFA students from across Montana are meeting in Great Falls for the annual convention. One of the highlights was Wednesday's Junior Agricultural Mechanics event, where students displayed their creations.
In the video above, reporter Asher Lynde talks with an MSU Ag Ed professor and one of the participating students.
Questions or comments about this article/video? Click here to contact Asher.
TRENDING
- Great Falls murder victim identified
- Protesters outside Great Falls elections office
- Great Falls murder suspect dead in Valier
- House in Glacier NP must be torn down
- Recent obituaries on KRTV
FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter