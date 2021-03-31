Menu

Watch
NewsMontana AG Network

Actions

Fire concerns are back in MT

Low humidty, windy and warm conditions take hold
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:54 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 10:23:51-04

Good morning everyone!

We are looking at a big warm up on the way.

Temperatures will be around the average for this time of year today but will significantly warm up starting tomorrow.

60 and 70 degree temperatures will be with us for several days heading into the weekend.

Accompanying the warm temperatures will be windy conditions with winds gusting up to 45 mph as well as low relative humidity values.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch starting tomorrow at noon and lasting through 9 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Saturday Night at 9:00