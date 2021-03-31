Fire concerns are back in MT

Good morning everyone!

We are looking at a big warm up on the way.

Temperatures will be around the average for this time of year today but will significantly warm up starting tomorrow.

60 and 70 degree temperatures will be with us for several days heading into the weekend.

Accompanying the warm temperatures will be windy conditions with winds gusting up to 45 mph as well as low relative humidity values.

This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch starting tomorrow at noon and lasting through 9 p.m. Friday night.