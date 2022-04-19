Free access to counseling available for Montanans in agriculture

HELENA - We've talked about the stress that farmers and ranchers are under, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there is more help available.

The Montana Department of Agriculture and Frontier Psychiatry have partnered to provide free access to counseling and other resources for Montanans involved in agriculture. This is being funded through the USDA.

According to a news release, the partnership provides a variety of services, including individual counseling, telehealth, and medication management, at no cost.

“Working in Agriculture is stressful — plain and simple,” said Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark. "Montana’s farmers and ranchers are carrying heavy workloads, braving the elements no matter the weather, not to mention taking care of equipment, animals, family members, and everything else that comes along with their work of feeding the world. Our department is excited to roll out resources to ensure our producers are taken care of first and foremost, because they are truly the most important part of their operation.”

“Any farmer or rancher can tell you, farm life is stressful. In the last two years alone, our state’s producers have faced a pandemic, a worsening drought, financial pressures due to fluctuating commodity prices, labor shortages, and trade disruptions," added Frontier Psychiatry CEO Eric Arzubi. "We are excited to be supporting our Montana farmers and ranchers by increasing access to mental health resources no matter where they live.”

The Counseling Access for Montana Ag (CAMA) program was created to make sure that farm and ranch families are receiving support when experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or other mental health concerns.

The program is open to any Montanan involved in agriculture. Visit frontier.care/beyondtheweather or call (406) 200-8471, Press 7 to learn more and schedule an initial appointment.



