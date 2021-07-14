"Future of Ag" tour highlights Montana producers

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a "Future of Ag Tour" on Tuesday.

Participants started at the Heritage Inn and then traveled around west of Great Falls to tour canola, pulse, wheat, and barley crops. Then they visited a Hutterite Colony, working fields, an industrial hemp plant, an irrigation business, and a butcher shop.

Among the speakers during the event was Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union.