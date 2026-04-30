Great Falls College has been awarded a $637,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support and expand its veterinary technician program, with a focus on increasing access to training and preparing students for in-demand careers in animal care.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls College receives grant to expand vet tech program

Montana continues to face a shortage of trained veterinary assistants and technicians, particularly in rural areas where clinics often struggle to find qualified staff.

The grant is designed to help remove barriers that can prevent students from entering or completing the program, while also strengthening the pipeline of workers entering the field.

Part of what makes the program unique is its statewide reach.

Rather than requiring students to relocate, Great Falls College uses what is described as a “distributed education model” which allows students to complete coursework online while gaining hands-on experience at veterinary clinics in their own communities.

“What that means for our students who enroll is they can stay in their hometown, complete the classroom portion online… and then work with a veterinary partner to do the hands-on portion of the program,” said Stephanie Erdmann, CEO and dean of Great Falls College.

That model connects students directly with veterinary professionals across Montana, giving them real-world experience while building relationships with potential employers.

For veterinary clinics, that approach is already making a difference.

Wendy Newman, practice manager at Associated Veterinary Services in Great Falls, said the ability to train students locally helps clinics build a workforce that is more likely to stay in the area.

“This program is a little different… where the students actually stay in their home communities and go to partnering veterinary clinics,” said Wendy Newman. “What that’s designed to do is keep them working for veterinary clinics in the far reaches of our gigantic state.”

That’s especially important in Montana, where long distances between communities can make staffing more difficult.

“When you don’t have an actual school in your state, it makes it really hard to find those technicians who understand and are skilled… to be able to function in a vet clinic,” Newman said.

The USDA funding will help cover a range of student needs, including travel for specialized training, licensing exam fees, vaccinations, and additional resources to help students succeed in the program.

Alongside the newly awarded funding, the program recently reached a significant milestone: initial accreditation.

“We also just learned today that the AVMA has provided initial accreditation for our program,” Erdmann said, referring to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

That accreditation means students who complete the program are now eligible to sit for the licensing exam to become a licensed veterinary technician, something that wasn’t previously available.

“When they graduate… they can sit to take the licensed veterinary technician exam… and then be a licensed veterinary technician in the state of Montana,” Erdmann explained.

Currently, this is the only veterinary technician program offered in Montana, filling a gap left after previous programs closed.

With funding secured and accreditation in place, Erdmann says the program is positioned to grow, offering students multiple pathways, including veterinary assistant and technician credentials, within a single program.

The first group of students is expected to graduate this year, with additional cohorts planned as the program continues to expand.

For both students and clinics, the goal is the same: building a workforce that is trained, connected, and ready to meet the needs of communities across Montana.

