The Montana Wheat & Barley Committee has welcomed a new member to its team. Keven Bradley of Cut Bank was appointed several weeks ago by Governor Greg Gianforte as the new representative and director of District Three, which includes Glacier, Pondera, Toole, and Liberty counties.

Keven Bradley joins the Montana Wheat & Barley Committee

"I’m very honored and surprised and excited," Bradley said of the appointment.

The MWBC board is comprised of seven appointed farmers who are tasked with representing the interests of Montana farmers. Directors’ tasks include soliciting grower input, addressing industry problems and opportunities, and serving on boards which the MWBC funds.

He says the last few weeks have been busy, but he's excited to get caught up to speed and help work on issues Montana producers are facing. He mentioned budgets as well as keeping ties with overseas customers.

"I would say our budget right now is very tight with the drought that we had pretty much statewide in Montana. It has really cut into our budget,” Bradley said. “Trade is one of our biggest issues we have right now. 80% of Montana’s wheat is exported so we must keep up those relationships with our overseas customers.”

Bradley, a fourth-generation farmer, noted, "My passion has always been research, and so I enjoy doing the research side of it and looking over the grants and helping fund Montana Agriculture Research. This isn’t new to me because I was on the grain grower side for so long. Being on the committee side of it is new but it's fantastic. I am really looking forward to it."

Bradley's first term will run through June 1st of 2025.

