MAGIE kicks off in Great Falls (video)

GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, the Montana Agricultural & Industrial Exhibit - also known as MAGIE - kicked off its 43rd annual three-day event at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, featuring scores of exhibitors from across the country. In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talks with several vendors about the event.

The MAGIE runs from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday, January 18 and again on Thursday, January 19; and from 9am until 4pm on Friday, January 20.

Visit the MAGIE website for more information.



