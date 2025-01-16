MAGIE returns to Great Falls

The MAGIE (Montana Agricultural and Industrial Exhibit) has returned to Great Falls, bringing together more than 180 vendors under the one roof to highlight the latest advancements in farming and ranching.

The annual event is at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena and at Exhibition Hall at Montana ExpoPark.

Ag expo returns to Great Falls

Held annually at the Montana Expo Park, the event features cutting-edge equipment, new technology, and resourceful services to Montana ag producers.

“It’s like a giant family reunion,” said Townsquare Media Market Manager Ron Korb, who manages the show. “It’s a chance for producers to see what’s new and connect with industry leaders and vendors.”

The event ensures that attendees leave with not just ideas, but actionable solutions for their operations. The show has become a vital networking hub for Montana’s ag producers, offering them access to and unique opportunities to meet face-to-face with vendors which is critical to today’s landscape.



Anna Morris, a Location Manager with Hoven Equipment in Lewistown, has worked as a vendor at the show for several years. She says that in an industry where efficiency and innovation is key, the MAGIE is a vital resource for building connections and networking.

“You can’t measure how valuable it is to be face to face with your customers and build those relationships. The way that everybody advertises and receives information from your dealers has all changed. We’ve lost a lot of the personal relationships, which is why most of us are in this industry because of the personal connections that you just can’t get over the phone or over text.”

For five decades, the connections made at the event is a valuable reason producers and vendors keep coming back for more.

Korb added, “It’s really the community part of this whole thing that we do that I like the most. We’re in the middle of the ag world, right? Montana is all about ag and farming and ranching and I think this is a really fitting show for what we do.”

The MAGIE continues on Thursday and Friday; click here to visit the website.

