MAGIE set to return to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Agricultural and Industrial Exhibit, also known as MAGIE, will be hosting their 42nd annual three-day event in Great Falls soon with more than 120 exhibitors from around the United States and Canada.

The MAGIE will be at the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Season Arena at Montana ExpoPark from January 20 through January 22.

After going virtual in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, companies are ready to return in-person and provide hands on experience as well as increase sales.

Randy Bodgen, Ag director for radio station KMON, said, "Agriculture is the base of our country, and when agriculture is doing well, the country is doing well, and we know it very well here in north central Montana as Great Falls is definitely an agricultural town and relies on agriculture."

Kurt Wiggers, Ag salesman for Tilleman Equipment, a sponsor of the event, said, "What the MAGIE allows is it allows the chance to have that face-to-face interaction, to visit with a customer, to let them have that hands-on experience maybe with a new piece of equipment or a new type of technology. Part of that building process on them aquring the information they need to make a good decision on up-eting a piece of equipment or maybe changing something in their operation.

Wiggers continued, "One of the reasons why we're one of the main sponsors this year on MAGIE is because we have recently been granted the opportunity to sell the Fent line of tractors, which is one of the premium lines of ag equipment sold anywhere in the world."

4-H and FFA members from around the state of Montana will be competing in a wide array of contests such as Ag Sales, Meats Judging, Livestock Judging, and Agronomy.

Show Hours:

Thursday January 20: 9AM to 5PM

Friday January 21: 9AM to 5PM

Saturday January 22: 9AM to 4PM