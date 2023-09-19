Montana advocates weigh in on Farm Bill

MTN News reporter Ryan Gamboa is in Washington, D.C., this week to provide coverage of the Farm Bill, talking to lawmakers, policy makers, and Montanans about what goes into the Farm Bill, and the impact it has on the Monana Ag community.

Montana weighs in on Farm Bill

This week on your local MTN station, watch for new stories regarding the Farm Bill on morning and evening broadcasts. Topics have been chosen from when MTN News attended Farm Bill hearings around the state. The coverage is made possible by the Greater Montana Foundation.