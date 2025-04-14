Montana Ag Network: 5L Ranch is a true family affair
In the video below, Meagan Thompson reports on the 5L Ranch in Sheridan, which bought a pellet press to make their own alfalfa pellets for feed and fertilizer. They now sell these pellets as 5L Premier Pellets.
