Montana Ag Network: "beef up" your holiday season

The Montana Beef Council wants to help you beef up your holiday season and at the same time support Montana’s restaurants and ranchers. Montana Beef Council Executive Director Chaley Harney says beef brings people to the table and they’re new ten days of giveaways promotion program does exactly that.

“That's right,” said Harney. “It's all about bringing people to the table with beef and what better way to do it? It's the perfect centerpiece. And really, we want to say thank you to all of our farmers and ranchers across the state for helping us have this wonderful premier protein that helps people gather around and enjoy that. Not only is it nutritious and delicious, but you also have zinc for your immunity, iron and protein, just the all-around multivitamin for a wonderful holiday meal.”

She says the promotion is a great way to highlight beef and the talent of our food service industry with a delicious beef meal at a great value this holiday season.

“Our 10 Days of Giveaways is underway, and we are seeking out winners in 10 different cities all across the state, from Anaconda to Dillon to Havre to Billings and everywhere in between,” said Harney. “We're looking for winners in those areas to receive half off of their beef meal up to $150 at our favorite restaurants here in Montana.”

She says the Montana Beef Council is also a great resource for delicious holiday beef recipes.

“Absolutely,” said Harney. “We have so many holiday recipes, whether you're cooking a prime rib or if you want a less expensive cut. Check out our roast swaps and steak swaps. You can find some great recipes there for ways to highlight beef for your holidays, along with appetizers and anything that you might need. And of course, check out our Montana beef directory to find local beef near you.”